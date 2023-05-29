Apple ने चुपके से कम कर दी iPhone 14 की कीमत! पूरे 33 हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट
Apple iPhone Discount: अब आपको आईफोन 14 की जगह पर कोई और सस्ता मॉडल खरीदने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी क्योंकि बिना किसी को जानकारी दिए हुए ही इसकी कीमतें कम कर दी गई हैं. 

iPhone 14 Deal: iPhone 14 256 GB मिडनाइट एडिशन को खरीदने के लिए ग्राहकों को अब जेब ढीली नहीं करनी पड़ेगी क्योंकि इस पर अब तक का सबसे तगड़ा डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है. खास बात तो ये है कि इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर के बारे में किसी को भी कोई जानकारी नहीं है. दरअसल इस स्मार्टफोन की खरीदारी पर पूरे 33 हजार का डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है जो इतना तगड़ा है कि ग्राहकों की भारी-भरकम बचत करवा सकता है. अगर आप भी इस डिस्काउंट ऑफर का लाभ लेना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपको इस स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे डिस्काउंट और ऑफर के बारे में विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं जिससे आप भी इसका फायदा ले सकें.

