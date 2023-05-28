बुरी खबर! बंद होने जा रहा है iPhone 12, अब इसे कभी नहीं खरीद पाएंगे ग्राहक!
बुरी खबर! बंद होने जा रहा है iPhone 12, अब इसे कभी नहीं खरीद पाएंगे ग्राहक!

Apple iPhone: आईफोन ग्राहकों के लिए इससे बुरी खबर शायद ही नहीं आएगी क्योंकि मार्केट में ये मॉडल बेहद ही पॉपुलर है और अब ग्राहक इसे नहीं खरीद पाएंगे.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

बुरी खबर! बंद होने जा रहा है iPhone 12, अब इसे कभी नहीं खरीद पाएंगे ग्राहक!

iPhone 12 discountinue: IPhone 14 इस समय मार्केट का लेटेस्ट Apple स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है, लेकिन iPhone 15 को लेकर मार्केट में सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है और इसे जल्द हे लॉन्च किया जाएगा. इसी साल सितंबर में आईफोन 14 को मार्केट में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. आगामी आईफोन सीरीज को लेकर मार्केट में कई तरह की जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं. इसमें कौन से फीचर्स मिलेंगे और क्या खासियत होगी इस बारे में कई डीटेल्स सामने आ चुकी हैं. हालांकि जहां एक ओर जहां इस सीरीज को लेकर लोगों में एक्साइटमेंट लेवल हाई है वहीं दूसरी तरफ यूजर्स को थोड़ी निराशा भी होगी क्योंकि यह वह समय भी होगा जब Apple अनिवार्य रूप से अपने कुछ पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स को बंद कर देगा और वे खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं होंगे.

