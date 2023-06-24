Washing Machine में उतरा करंट! कपड़े की धुलाई कहीं बन ना जाए जानलेवा, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां
Washing Machine में उतरा करंट! कपड़े की धुलाई कहीं बन ना जाए जानलेवा, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां

Washing Machine Care: Washing Machine कितनी खतरनाक साबित हो सकती हैं इसका अंदाजा आप इस मामले से लगा सकते हैं, इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद आपको समझ लेना चाहिए कि कौन सी लापरवाही खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Washing Machine में उतरा करंट! कपड़े की धुलाई कहीं बन ना जाए जानलेवा, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां

Washing Machine Tips: हाल ही में लखनऊ से एक बेहद  चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है जिसमें वॉशिंग मशीन में कपड़े धोने के दौरान एक महिला की मौत हो गई है. इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद लोग डरे हुए हैं और शायद पहले ऐसे किसी मामले के बारे में आपने सुना नहीं होगा जिसमें वॉशिंग मशीन की वजह से किसी की जान चली गई हो. आपको बता दें ये घटना जानकीपुरम की है और इसने हर किसी को डरा दिया है. 

