अब घिस-घिसकर कपड़े धोने की जरूरत नहीं! ये बाल्टी मिनटों में जिद्दी दागों का करेगी सफाया
Portable folding washing machine: आज हम आपको ऐसी वॉशिंग मशीन के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो बाल्टी के साइज की है. इसको पोर्टेबल वॉशिंग मशीन भी कहा जाता है. आइए जानते हैं इस Portable Washing Machine के बारे में... 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Portable Washing Machine: गर्मी के सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा कपड़े खराब होते हैं. पसीना और धूल मिट्टी से कपड़े दो दिन तक नहीं चल पाते हैं. ऐसे में ठंड के मुकाबले गर्मी में ज्यादा कपड़े लगते हैं. वॉशिंग मशीन ही एक बेस्ट ऑप्शन है, जिससे जल्दी कपड़े धोए जा सकते हैं. लेकिन हर किसी के घर में वॉशिंग मशीन नहीं होती है. खासकर वो जो अकेले रहते हैं. लेकिन आज हम आपको ऐसी वॉशिंग मशीन के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो बाल्टी के साइज की है. इसको पोर्टेबल वॉशिंग मशीन भी कहा जाता है. आइए जानते हैं इस Portable Washing Machine के बारे में...

