Google Maps में वापस आया 360 डिग्री व्यू वाला धाकड़ फीचर, देख पाएंगे चारों तरफ का नजारा
Google Maps में वापस आया 360 डिग्री व्यू वाला धाकड़ फीचर, देख पाएंगे चारों तरफ का नजारा

Google Maps: भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए गूगल मैप्स ने कुछ नया किया है जो ना सिर्फ लोकेशंस को जानने और समझने में मदद करेगा बल्कि आप बिना विजिट किए ही किसी भी लोकेशन पर पहुंच पाएंगे.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Google Maps में वापस आया 360 डिग्री व्यू वाला धाकड़ फीचर, देख पाएंगे चारों तरफ का नजारा

Google Maps 360 Degree View: Google भारत में Google मैप्स स्ट्रीट व्यू लेकर आया है - उपयोगकर्ताओं को इस फीचर की मदद से देश भर के विभिन्न शहरों का एक आभासी व्यू देखने को मिलेगा, शुरुआत में पिछले साल कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु में एक परीक्षण के रूप में इसे शुरू किया गया था, अब यह सुविधा देश भर में कई स्थानों के लिए उपलब्ध है.

