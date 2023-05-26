अब Youtube पर नहीं दिखेगा ये जबरदस्त फीचर! कंपनी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान
topStories1hindi1712741
Hindi Newsटेक

अब Youtube पर नहीं दिखेगा ये जबरदस्त फीचर! कंपनी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

Youtube ने कहा है कि 26 जून, 2023 से नए यूट्यूब स्टोरी का विकल्प उपलब्ध नहीं होगा, जो स्टोरीज पहले से ही उस डेट को लाइव हैं, वे ओरिजनल तौर से शेयर किए जाने के सात दिन बाद समाप्त हो जाएंगी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

अब Youtube पर नहीं दिखेगा ये जबरदस्त फीचर! कंपनी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

Google के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी यूट्यूब ने एक बड़ा ऐलान किया है. यूट्यूब ने कहा है कि वह 26 जून को 'यूट्यूब स्टोरीज' का फीचर बंद कर देगा. कंपनी का कहना है कि वह शॉर्ट्स, कम्युनिटी पोस्ट, लाइव वीडियो (Shorts, Community Posts, Live Videos) पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रहा है. यूट्यूब ने गुरुवार को एक ब्लॉगपोस्ट में यह जानकरी दी. कंपनी ने कहा है कि 26 जून, 2023 से नए यूट्यूब स्टोरी का विकल्प उपलब्ध नहीं होगा. इसके अलावा जो स्टोरीज पहले से ही उस डेट को लाइव हैं, वे ओरिजनल तौर से शेयर किए जाने के सात दिन बाद समाप्त हो जाएंगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
mutual fund
आपको भी बनना है करोड़पति तो Mutual Fund में लगाएं पैसा, मिलेंगे पूरे 1 करोड़ रुपये!
Maoist
माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन