कोई और तो इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहा आपका Gmail अकाउंट? इस जुगाड़ू तरीके से करें चेक
topStories1hindi1749915
Hindi Newsटेक

कोई और तो इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहा आपका Gmail अकाउंट? इस जुगाड़ू तरीके से करें चेक

क्या आप जानते हैं कि Google आपको आपके खाते पर बहुत अधिक नियंत्रण देता है और आप इसको रिमोटली भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं? आप देख सकते हैं कौन आपके जीमेल अकाउंट का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है. आइए जानते हैं चेक करने का तरीका...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

कोई और तो इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहा आपका Gmail अकाउंट? इस जुगाड़ू तरीके से करें चेक

Google हमारी जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा बन गया है. गूगल अकाउंट से कई काम हो जाते हैं. क्या आप जानते हैं कि Google आपको आपके खाते पर बहुत अधिक नियंत्रण देता है और आप इसको रिमोटली भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं? आप ये भी देख सकते हैं कि कौन आपका गूगल अकाउंट देख रहा है. आप google.com/devices पर जाकर यह वेरिफाई कर सकते हैं कि किसी अनधिकृत व्यक्ति ने आपके खाते में प्रवेश नहीं किया है. वहां आपको अपने Google खाते में सुरक्षा की एक अतिरिक्त परत जोड़ने और यह भी जांचने के लिए विस्तृत जानकारी मिलेगी कि कोई अनजान व्यक्ति आपके खाते का उपयोग कर रहा है या नहीं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला