अब Free में देखें Netflix और Amazon Prime Video! नहीं देना पड़ेगा एक भी रुपया

अगर आप ओटीटी पर ज्यादा एक्टिव रहते हैं तो Netflix और Amazon Prime का सब्सक्रिप्शन काफी जरूरी है. इनका सब्सक्रिप्शन थोड़ा महंगा है, लेकिन दोनों को फ्री में पाया जा सकता है. आइए बताते हैं Netflix और Amazon Prime Video को फ्री में कैसे देखा जा सकता है...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

सबसे पॉपुलर OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स की बात हो तो Netflix और Amazon Prime टॉप लिस्ट में आता है. दोनों ही प्लेटफॉर्म समय-समय पर नई मूवीज और सीरीज को रिलीज करता रहा है. अगर आप ओटीटी पर ज्यादा एक्टिव रहते हैं तो दोनों का सब्सक्रिप्शन काफी जरूरी है. इनका सब्सक्रिप्शन थोड़ा महंगा है, लेकिन दोनों को फ्री में पाया जा सकता है. आइए बताते हैं Netflix और Amazon Prime Video को फ्री में कैसे देखा जा सकता है....

