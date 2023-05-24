Chat GPT को फेल करने आया भारतीय Jugalbandi बॉट, सवाल पूछते ही फटाक से मिलेगा जवाब
Chat GPT को फेल करने आया भारतीय Jugalbandi बॉट, सवाल पूछते ही फटाक से मिलेगा जवाब

Indian AI Bot: AI Bots का इस्तेमाल सभी करते हैं लेकिन अब एक भारतीय AI बॉट मार्केट में तहलका मचाने आया है जो आपको हैरान कर देगा. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Chat GPT को फेल करने आया भारतीय Jugalbandi बॉट, सवाल पूछते ही फटाक से मिलेगा जवाब

Jugalbandi Bot: जुगलबंदी शब्द का इस्तेमाल भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत में दो संगीतकारों के बीच के तालमेल को समझाने के लिए किया जाता है जिसका मतलब होता है डुएट, जुगलबंदी से क्रिएटिविटी को नेक्स्ट लेवल पर पहुंचाया जा सकता है. हालांकि आज हम आपको जिस Jugalbandi के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं वो असल में एक AI असिस्टेंट है जो Microsoft Azure OpenAI सर्विस के रीज़निंग मॉडल का इस्तेमाल करता है. इसे भारत के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लिए तैयार किया गया है. इसे सरकार के सपोर्ट से तैयार किया गया है. 

