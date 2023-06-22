क्या बंद होने वाला है iPhone 12? अचानक कम हुई कीमत, आज ही खरीदें 16,999 रुपये में
क्या बंद होने वाला है iPhone 12? अचानक कम हुई कीमत, आज ही खरीदें 16,999 रुपये में

iPhone 12 Price Drop: अगर आप नया आईफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं और बजट कम है, तो iPhone 12 को आज सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदा जा सकता है. कीमत इतनी कम है कि आपको भी विश्वास नहीं होगा. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

iPhone 12 Price Drop: Apple इस साल अपनी iPhone 15 सीरीज को लॉन्च करने वाला है. नए फोन को लॉन्च करते ही कंपनी पुराने मॉडल्स की कीमत को कम कर देता है. अगर आप नया आईफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं और बजट कम है, तो iPhone 12 को आज सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदा जा सकता है. कीमत इतनी कम है कि आपको भी विश्वास नहीं होगा. 

