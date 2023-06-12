मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला! Netflix, Amazon और Disney की बढ़ी टेंशन; आप भी जानिए
मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला! Netflix, Amazon और Disney की बढ़ी टेंशन; आप भी जानिए

OTT platforms mandated to show anti tobacco warnings: मोदी सरकार ने एक नया नियम जारी किया है. अब Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar जैसी कंपनियों को सरकार के दिशानिर्देश के अनुसार तंबाकू का उपयोग करने पर चेतावनी देनी होगी. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला! Netflix, Amazon और Disney की बढ़ी टेंशन; आप भी जानिए

Modi Government New Notification: मोदी सरकार ने एक नया नियम जारी किया है, जिसने ओटीटी कंटेंट पर नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन और डिज्नी हॉटस्टार को मुसीबतों में डाल दिया है. अब इन कंपनियों को सरकार के दिशानिर्देश के अनुसार तंबाकू का उपयोग करने पर चेतावनी देनी होगी. लेकिन ओटीटी कंटेंट प्रदाता कंपनियों का दावा है कि इसे करना संभव नहीं है.

