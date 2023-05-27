जुलाई में गदर मचाने आ रहा Nothing Phone (2), जानें किन खासियतों से होगा लैस
जुलाई में गदर मचाने आ रहा Nothing Phone (2), जानें किन खासियतों से होगा लैस

Nothing Phone (2): Nothing Phone (2) का इंतजार अब खत्म हो चुका है और सीईओ के ऐलान के बाद इसे खरीदने के इच्छुक ग्राहकों में जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. 

 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2) Launch: Nothing अब अपने दूसरे स्मार्टफोन को मार्केट में उतारने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है और कंपनी ने इसे लेकर तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं जिसके बाद अब ग्राहक इस स्मार्टफोन को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेट नजर आ रहे हैं. कंपनी Nothing Phone (2) कंपनी के पहले स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone (1) का ही सक्सेसर मॉडल होगा जिसे धमाकेदार तरीके से मार्केट में उतारा जाएगा. आपको बता दें कि पहला मॉडल पिछले साल मार्केट में उतारा गया था जिसे अपने यूनीक डिजाइन और धाकड़ फीचर्स की वजह से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था साथ ही ये कम बजट स्मार्टफोन भी था. जानकारी के अनुसार Nothing के CEO Carl Pei ने इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है कि Nothing Phone (2) को जुलाई में लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा. कार्ल ने इस स्मार्टफोन के कुछ स्पेक्स का खुलासा भी किया है जिसके बारे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

