Online Food Order करने वाले हो जाएं सावधान! अजीबोगरीब तरीके से महिला के अकाउंट से उड़े 1 लाख रुपये
topStories1hindi1715913
Hindi Newsटेक

Online Food Order करने वाले हो जाएं सावधान! अजीबोगरीब तरीके से महिला के अकाउंट से उड़े 1 लाख रुपये

Online Food Order Scam: अगर आप ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवर कराते हैं तो आपको सावधान रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि नया स्कैम आ गया है, जिससे स्कैमर्स लाखों रुपये लूट रहे हैं. दिल्ली की एक महिला 'एक थाली खरीदो, दूसरी मुफ्त पाओ' के लुभावने खाने के ऑफर के झांसे में आ गई और साइबर स्कैमर्स को लगभग 1 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Online Food Order करने वाले हो जाएं सावधान! अजीबोगरीब तरीके से महिला के अकाउंट से उड़े 1 लाख रुपये

Free thali scam in Delhi: Online Food Delivery Apps पर मिलने वाले ऑफर्स हमेशा से ही लुभावने होते हैं. अगर कोई पसंदीदा रेस्टोरेंट या फूट डिलीवरी सर्विस फ्री फूड ऑफर करे तो क्या ही बात है. लेकिन कुछ जालसाजों ने इसमें में स्कैम ढूंढ निकाला है. अगर आप ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवर कराते हैं तो आपको सावधान रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि नया स्कैम आ गया है, जिससे स्कैमर्स लाखों रुपये लूट रहे हैं. दिल्ली की एक महिला 'एक थाली खरीदो, दूसरी मुफ्त पाओ' के लुभावने खाने के ऑफर के झांसे में आ गई और साइबर स्कैमर्स को लगभग 1 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!