India में धमाकेदार एंट्री के लिए तैयार स्टारलिंक, मिलेगी 300Mbps की जबरदस्त इंटरनेट स्पीड!

Tech News: एक बार फिर से एलन मस्क की स्टारलिंग भारत में धमाकेदार एंट्री करने जा रही है. साल 2021 में स्टारलिंक ने भारत में इंटरनेट सुविधा देने की बात कही थी लेकिन उस वक्त ऐसा संभव नहीं हो पाया था. हालांकि, इस बार खबर पर पक्की मोहर लग गई है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Tech News in India: दुनिया के मशहूर बिजनेसमैन एलन मस्क की स्टारलिंक दोबारा से भारत में कदम रखने वाली है. आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी इन दिनों अपने अमेरिकी दौरे पर हैं. इस दौरान उनकी मुलाकात Elon Musk हुई. इस खास मीटिंग में कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई. मीटिंग के बाद एलन मस्क ने ऐलान किया कि उनकी कंपनी भारत में सैटेलाइट इंटरनेट सर्विस (Satellite Internet Service) को लॉन्च करने की योजना के तहत काम कर रही है. स्टारलिंक की एंट्री से भारत में इंटरनेट का स्वरूप पूरी तरह से बदल जाएगा.

