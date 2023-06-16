बिजली का बिल हो जाएगा आधा! बस घर ले आएं ये BLDC Fan, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स
बिजली का बिल हो जाएगा आधा! बस घर ले आएं ये BLDC Fan, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Syska Effecta SFR 1500 fan: नार्मल फैन की तुलना में BLDC फैन 50% बिजली कम होगी खर्च. लेकिन इनकी कीमत थोड़ी ज्यादा होती है. आइए जानते हैं Syska Effecta SFR 1500 fan के बारे में डिटेल में...

बिजली का बिल हो जाएगा आधा! बस घर ले आएं ये BLDC Fan, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Syska Effecta SFR 1500 fan: आज-कल BLDC FAN काफी चलन में है. यह न सिर्फ बिजली का बिल कम करते हैं, बल्कि दिखने में काफी स्टाइलिश होते हैं. आप सोच रहे होंगे BLDC का फुल फॉर्म क्या होता है. इसका फुल फॉर्म है- Brushless Direct-Current Motors Convert. खास बात यह है कि नार्मल फैन की तुलना में BLDC फैन 50% बिजली कम होगी खर्च. लेकिन इनकी कीमत थोड़ी ज्यादा होती है. आइए जानते हैं Syska Effecta SFR 1500 fan के बारे में डिटेल में...

