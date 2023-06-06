मोदी सरकार ने दी भारतीयों को सलाह, अनजान नंबर से कॉल आए तो न उठाएं; जानिए क्यों
topStories1hindi1726232
Hindi Newsटेक

मोदी सरकार ने दी भारतीयों को सलाह, अनजान नंबर से कॉल आए तो न उठाएं; जानिए क्यों

Online Scams को बढ़ते देख और सावधानी बरतने के लिए टेलीकॉम मिनिस्टर अश्विनी वैष्णव ने भारतीयों से अनुरोध किया है कि वे अनजान नंबरों से आए कॉल्स को न उठाएं. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

मोदी सरकार ने दी भारतीयों को सलाह, अनजान नंबर से कॉल आए तो न उठाएं; जानिए क्यों

भारत में ऑनलाइन स्कैम्स लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. कुछ महीनों से लोगों के पास इंटरनेशनल कॉल्स और मैसेज आ रहे हैं. स्कैमर्स अब वॉट्सएप का सहारा लेकर लोगों का पैसा चुरा रहे हैं. बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए और सावधानी बरतने के लिए टेलीकॉम मिनिस्टर अश्विनी वैष्णव ने भारतीयों से अनुरोध किया है कि वे अनजान नंबरों से आए कॉल्स को न उठाएं. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल