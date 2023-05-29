मैसेज आया- एक लाख रुपये डालो... डबल कर दूंगा! जैसे ही ट्रांसफर किए तो उड़ गए होश; जानिए नया Scam
मैसेज आया- एक लाख रुपये डालो... डबल कर दूंगा! जैसे ही ट्रांसफर किए तो उड़ गए होश; जानिए नया Scam

Telegram scam: मुंबई के 27 वर्षीय व्यक्ति न टेलीग्राम पर इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान की तलाश कर रहा था. तभी दो साइबर अपराधियों ने ठग लिया. उन्होंने एक ऑनलाइन इंवेस्टमेंट पर भारी रिटर्न देने का वादा किया. मामले में FIR दर्ज की जा चुकी है. 

Mumbai man loses Rs 1 lakh in Telegram scam: देश में ऑनलाइन घोटालों के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं और लोगों को इस बात का ध्यान देना चाहिए कि वे अपनी गाढ़ी कमाई के मामले में अजनबियों पर भरोसा न करें. इसके बहुत से उदाहरण हैं, जहां धोखेबाज लोग एक अजीब सा प्लान का प्रस्ताव नहीं देते हैं. वे धीरे-धीरे व्यक्ति के विश्वास को अर्जित करते हैं और पीड़ित को यह अहसास भी नहीं होता है कि वह धोखाधड़ी का शिकार हो रहा है, समय बीतने के बाद पता चलता है कि उसने उसने अपनी महनत की कमाई खो दी है. एक और मामला सामने आया है, जहां मुंबई के एक व्यक्ति को ऑनलाइन इंवेस्टमेंट के बाद लगभग 1 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ.

