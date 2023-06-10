खराब से खराब Photo चमका सकते हैं ये AI Apps, पलक झपकते पुरानी तस्वीर हो जाएगी चकाचक
AI Photo Editor: पुरानी और बेजान नजर आने वाली फोटोज को नए जैसा बनाया जा सकता है और इसमें पलक झपकने जितना समय लगता है लेकिन जो रिजल्ट्स सामने आते हैं वो बेहद ही कमाल के होते हैं. 

Photo Editing: फोटो एडिटिंग के लिए जो टूल्स अब तक मौजूद थे उनसे कुछ हद तक ही फोटोज को करेक्ट किया जा सकता था लेकिन आप अगर नेक्स्ट लेवल एडिटिंग चाहते हैं और पुरानी से पुरानी तस्वीर में जान डालना चाहते हैं तो आपको कुछ नया चाहिए. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ AI ऐप्स लेकर आए हैं जो ख़राब से खराब फोटो में जान डा सकते हैं. ये ऐप्स बेहद ही दमदार तरीके से काम करते हैं और पलक झपकते ही फोटोज को नया जैसा बना देते हैं.  

