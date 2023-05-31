Twitter को खरीदकर पछता रहे Elon Musk! सिर्फ 33 परसेंट रह गई ट्विटर की कीमत
Twitter को खरीदकर पछता रहे Elon Musk! सिर्फ 33 परसेंट रह गई ट्विटर की कीमत

Twitter Valuation Drops To Just USD 15 Billion Under Elon Musk: अब ट्विटर की कीमत केवल 15 अरब डॉलर है, जो एलन मस्क और उनके सह-निवेशकों ने प्लेटफॉर्म के अधिग्रहण के लिए भुगतान किए गए 44 अरब डॉलर से 66 फीसदी कम है.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Elon Musk ने ट्विटर को खरीदने के बाद कई बड़े बदलाव किए. छंटनी और ब्लू टिक पेड करने के बाद भी एलन मस्क को तगड़ा नुकसान लगा है. ट्विटर की कीमत अब केवल 15 अरब डॉलर रह गई है, जो एलन मस्क और उनके सह-निवेशकों द्वारा प्लेटफॉर्म का अधिग्रहण करने के लिए भुगतान किए गए 44 अरब डॉलर से 66 फीसदी कम है. मस्क के पदभार संभालने के बाद से ट्विटर आर्थिक रूप से संघर्ष कर रहा है.

