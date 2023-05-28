हद ही हो गई! Uber ने डेढ़ घंटे की राइड के लिए वसूले 3000 रुपये, आप इन टिप्स की मदद से करें कम कीमत में सफर
Uber Fair: Uber और इस जैसी तमाम सर्विसेज कई बार महंगी साबित होती हैं और हाल ही में सामने आए इस मामले ने सबका ध्यान इस समस्या पर खींचा है. 

 

Rental Taxi Scam: ऊबर और ओला जैसे राइड-हेलिंग ऐप की वजह से हमारा जीवन काफी आसान हो गया है, आसानी से इस सर्विस के जरिए टैक्सी बुक की जा सकती है. इतना ही नहीं ये काफी किफायती भी होती हैं. हालांकि ये ऑनलाइन सर्विस कभी भी महंगी हो जाती हैं. इसका एक उदाहरण हाल ही में देखने को मिला है जब बैंगलोर के एक व्यक्ति से मनमानी किराया वसूला गया. इस व्यक्ति ने अपनी इतनी महंगी कैब के एक्सपीरियंस को साझा किया है. 

