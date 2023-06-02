दिलों पर छाने आया Vivo का सबसे चकाचक Smartphone! कीमत जानकर झूम उठे फैन्स
दिलों पर छाने आया Vivo का सबसे चकाचक Smartphone! कीमत जानकर झूम उठे फैन्स

Vivo V29 Lite 5G: Vivo V29 Lite 5G लॉन्च हो चुकी है. फोन में तगड़ी बैटरी, धांसू कैमरा और जबरदस्त फीचर्स मिल रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं Vivo V29 Lite 5G की कीमत (Vivo V29 Lite 5G Price In India) और फीचर्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

दिलों पर छाने आया Vivo का सबसे चकाचक Smartphone! कीमत जानकर झूम उठे फैन्स

Vivo V29 Lite 5G launched: खबरें आ रही थीं कि ग्लोबल मार्केट में Vivo V29 Series को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. अब सीरीज का पहला फोन चेक रिपब्लिक में पेश हो चुका है, जिसका नाम Vivo V29 Lite है. बिना किसी शोर-शराबे के कंपनी ने फोन को पेश किया है. फोन में तगड़ी बैटरी, धांसू कैमरा और जबरदस्त फीचर्स मिल रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं Vivo V29 Lite 5G की कीमत (Vivo V29 Lite 5G Price In India) और फीचर्स...

