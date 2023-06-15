WhatsApp भेज सकेंगे Video मैसेज! नए फीचर ने मचा डाला धमाल; यहां जानिए तरीका
WhatsApp भेज सकेंगे Video मैसेज! नए फीचर ने मचा डाला धमाल; यहां जानिए तरीका

WhatsApp New Feature: आप वॉट्सएप के माध्यम से वीडियो बना सकते हैं और इसे आपके संपर्कों को भेज सकते हैं, जो उन्हें आपके संदेश को देखने और सुनने की सुविधा प्रदान करेगा. यह सुविधा वॉट्सएप के इस लेटेस्ट अपडेट के साथ आ रही है, जिसे iOS और Android यूजर्स के लिए पहले से ही जारी किया जा रहा है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

WhatsApp भेज सकेंगे Video मैसेज! नए फीचर ने मचा डाला धमाल; यहां जानिए तरीका

वॉट्सएप ने हाल ही में अपने सबसे लेटेस्ट बीटा वर्जन में वीडियो संदेश को रोल आउट किया है. यह एक महत्वपूर्ण सुविधा है जो वॉट्सएप यूजर्स को प्रदान कर रहा है. पहले तो, यदि कोई अपने मैसेज टाइप करने में रुचि नहीं रखता था, तो वह आसानी से ऑडियो संदेश भेज सकता था. लेकिन अब यह फीचर और भी बढ़कर हो गया है, क्योंकि अब कोई भी वॉट्सएप यूजर वीडियो संदेश भेज सकेगा. इसका मतलब है कि आप वॉट्सएप के माध्यम से वीडियो बना सकते हैं और इसे आपके संपर्कों को भेज सकते हैं, जो उन्हें आपके संदेश को देखने और सुनने की सुविधा प्रदान करेगा. यह सुविधा वॉट्सएप के इस लेटेस्ट अपडेट के साथ आ रही है, जिसे iOS और Android यूजर्स के लिए पहले से ही जारी किया जा रहा है.

