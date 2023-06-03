WhatsApp पर फैला नौकरी का मायाजाल! इस मैसेज का रिप्लाई दिया तो हो जाएंगे बर्बाद
topStories1hindi1722504
Hindi Newsटेक

WhatsApp पर फैला नौकरी का मायाजाल! इस मैसेज का रिप्लाई दिया तो हो जाएंगे बर्बाद

WhatsApp Job Scam: WhatsApp पर फैला हुआ यह मायाजाल पलक झपकते ही आपको अर्श से फर्श पर लाकर पटक सकता है और अब तक ऐसे सैकड़ों मामले सामने भी आ चुके हैं जिनसे यूजर्स को डरने की जरूरत है.

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

WhatsApp पर फैला नौकरी का मायाजाल! इस मैसेज का रिप्लाई दिया तो हो जाएंगे बर्बाद

WhatsApp Fraud: का इस्तेमाल तो तकरीबन हर कोई कर रहा है लेकिन आजकल इस पर एक नया माया जाल फैला हुआ है जिसके झांसे में आकर लोग अपनी खून पसीने की कमाई गंवा रहे हैं. यह मायाजाल इतना ज्यादा फैल चुका है कि इससे बच पाना सिर्फ तभी संभव है जब आप इसके बारे में पहले से जानते हो नहीं तो आप इसके झांसे में आते जाएंगे और आखिर में अपना सब कुछ खो देंगे. प्लेटफार्म का इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर्स अभी इस स्कैम के बारे में नहीं जानते हैं क्योंकि अभी बहुत सारे लोगों को इसके बारे में कानों कान भनक नहीं लगी है लेकिन आज हम आपको इस स्कीम के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसके चक्कर में आकर अब तक सैकड़ों लोग अपने काफी पैसे बर्बाद कर चुके हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ