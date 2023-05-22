सफेद रंग का ही क्यों होता है AC? 99% लोगों को नहीं पता है ये सीक्रेट
topStories1hindi1705855
Hindi Newsटेक

सफेद रंग का ही क्यों होता है AC? 99% लोगों को नहीं पता है ये सीक्रेट

Why is the Color of AC Only White: एयर कंडीशनर दो मुख्य प्रकारों में उपलब्ध होता है: स्प्लिट एसी और विंडो एसी. लेकिन कभी आपने सोचा है कि एयर कंडीशनर हमेशा सफेद रंग में ही क्यों आता है. इसके पीछे का कारण बहुत कम लोगों को पता होगा.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

सफेद रंग का ही क्यों होता है AC? 99% लोगों को नहीं पता है ये सीक्रेट

Why is the Color of AC Only White: गर्मियों में एयर कंडीशनर और कूलर का इस्तेमाल भारत के अधिकांश हिस्सों में आम होता है. आधुनिक तकनीकी विकास के साथ, बाजार में कई तरह के एसी उपलब्ध होने लगे हैं जो सस्ते और बिजली की बचत करते हैं. ऐसे में, लोगों की एसी खरीदने की रुचि बढ़ गई है. एयर कंडीशनर दो मुख्य प्रकारों में उपलब्ध होता है: स्प्लिट एसी और विंडो एसी. लेकिन कभी आपने सोचा है कि एयर कंडीशनर हमेशा सफेद रंग में ही क्यों आता है. इसके पीछे का कारण बहुत कम लोगों को पता होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग