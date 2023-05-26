Bharti Singh का छलका दर्द! आखिर क्यों नम आंखें लिए बोलीं- गोला को इंग्लिश सीखानी है?
Bharti Singh का छलका दर्द! आखिर क्यों नम आंखें लिए बोलीं- गोला को इंग्लिश सीखानी है?

Bharti Singh Son: भारती सिंह अपने हालिया व्लॉग में बेटे गोला को लेकर इमोशनल हो जाती हैं. कॉमेडियन कहती हैं, वह अपने बेटे को इंग्लिश सीखाना चाहती हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Bharti Singh का छलका दर्द! आखिर क्यों नम आंखें लिए बोलीं- गोला को इंग्लिश सीखानी है?

Bharti Singh Video: कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह (Bharti Singh) अक्सर ही अपने काम के साथ-साथ पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं. भारती सिंह अपने लेटेस्ट व्लॉग को लेकर एक बार फिर से लाइमलाइट में हैं. कॉमेडियन नए व्लॉग में कुछ इमोशनल हो जाती हैं और बेटे को इंग्लिश सीखाने की बात करते हैं. कॉमेडियन भारती (Bharti Singh Tv Shows) कहती हैं, उन्हें तो इंग्लिश नहीं आती है, लेकिन वह अपने गोला यानी बेटे लक्ष्य लिंबाचिया को सीखाना चाहती हैं. 

