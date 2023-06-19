Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में करियर बनाने के लिए छोड़ दिया था घर!
topStories1hindi1744985
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में करियर बनाने के लिए छोड़ दिया था घर!

Manisha Rani Bigg Boss OTT: मनीषा रानी इन दिनों बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 में आकर सुर्खियां बंटोर रही हैं. इस दौरान उनका इंटरव्यू सामने आया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के स्ट्रगल के बारे में रिवील किया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में करियर बनाने के लिए छोड़ दिया था घर!

Manisha Rani Biography: बिहार की रहने वाली सोशल मीडिया स्टार मनीषा रानी इन दिनों और भी चर्चा में हैं. वजह है उनका बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट हिस्सा लेना. शो में आने से पहले ही वो सुर्खियां बंटोरने लगी थीं वहीं इस बीच उनका इंटरव्यू सामने आया है जिसमें वो अपने स्ट्रगल पर बात करती हुई नजर आई हैं. 25 साल की मनीषा रानी को ये मुकाम यूं ही नहीं मिला बल्कि उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी में काफी कुछ सहा है और फर्श से अर्श तक का मुकाम उन्होंने आज हासिल कर लिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी