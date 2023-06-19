Cezanne Khan News:मुसीबत में फंसे ‘अनुराग बसु’, कथित पत्नी ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- ‘मुझे धोखा दिया और मेरा इस्तेमाल..’
topStories1hindi1745026
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Cezanne Khan News:मुसीबत में फंसे ‘अनुराग बसु’, कथित पत्नी ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- ‘मुझे धोखा दिया और मेरा इस्तेमाल..’

Cezanne Khan Alleged Wife: कसौटी जिंदगी की जैसे शो से घर-घर में पॉपुलर हुए सीजेन खान फिलहाल काफी मुसीबतों से घिरे नजर आ रहे हैं. उनकी कथित पत्नी ने उन पर काफी गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Cezanne Khan News:मुसीबत में फंसे ‘अनुराग बसु’, कथित पत्नी ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- ‘मुझे धोखा दिया और मेरा इस्तेमाल..’

Cezanne Khan Latest News: कसौटी जिंदगी की शो टीवी की दुनिया का काफी पॉपुलर सीरियल रहा है जिसमें अनुराग बसु का मुख्य किरदार एक्टर सीजेन खान ने निभाया था. एक बार फिर ये नाम काफी चर्चा में आ गया है. खबर है कि सीजेन खान की कथित पत्नी ने उन पर काफी गंभीर आरोप लगाए और उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज करा दी है. साथ ही आयशा पिरानी (Ayesha Pirani) नाम की इस महिला ने डिवोर्स केस भी फाइल कर दिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी