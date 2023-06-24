Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1, ऐसा शो कभी टीवी पर….’
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1, ऐसा शो कभी टीवी पर….’

Dilip Joshi Praises TMKOC: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो इन दिनों तमाम तरह के विवादों से घिरा नजर आ रहा है. इसके बावजूद शो में लीड रोल निभाने वाले दिलीप जोशी ने इसकी तारीफों के पुल बांध दिए हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1, ऐसा शो कभी टीवी पर….’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो भले ही इन दिनों खूब विवादों से घिरा दिख रहे हो लेकिन इसके बावजूद शो के लीड एक्टर दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) ने वो कहा है जो लोग सालों से जानते भी हैं और मानते भी हैं. तारक मेहता की शुरुआत 2008 में हुई थी और तब से लेकर अब तक इस शो को लोग देख भी रहे हैं और पसंद भी कर रहे हैं. अब अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में जेठालाल (Jethalal) यानि दिलीप जोशी ने माना कि ये शो वाकई कॉमेडी की दुनिया का एपिक शो है. 

