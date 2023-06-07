Dipika Kakar: छोटा सा सूटकेस लेकर आई थीं मुंबई, 5 लड़कियों के साथ शेयर किया कमरा; ‘सिमर’ ने खूब किया स्ट्रगल
Dipika Kakar Struggle Story: छोटे पर्दे की बड़ी एक्ट्रेस दीपिका कक्कड़ ने हाल ही में अपने स्ट्रगल के दिनों को याद किया. दीपिका ने बताया कि किस तरह उन्होंने लाइफ में स्ट्रगल का बुरा दौर देखा है.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Dipika Kakar Life Story: दीपिका कक्कड़ (Dipika Kakar) इन दिनों बेहद खुश हैं और उसके पीछे की वजह भी जायज है. जल्द ही वो मां बनने वाली हैं लिहाजा इस वक्त उनके पांव जमीन पर टिक ही नहीं रहे. लेकिन हाल ही में उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में उस दौर के बारे में बताया जिसके बारे में लोग कम ही जानते हैं. जब दीपिका मुंबई आईं तो उन्हें स्ट्रगल का एक लंबा फासला तय करना पड़ा था. उस वक्त उन्होंने जो दौर देखा उसे याद कर वो आज भी भावुक हो जाती हैं. 

