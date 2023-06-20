Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा! सालों बाद किया खुलासा
topStories1hindi1746217
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा! सालों बाद किया खुलासा

Vivek Dahiya Interview: दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी और विवेक दहिया की शादी को 7 साल हो चुके हैं और अब एक इंटरव्यू में विवेक ने रिवील किया कि दोनों ने अपने परिवारों की मौजूदगी में एक दूसरे से खास वादा किया था जिसे वो आज तक निभा रहे हैं.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा! सालों बाद किया खुलासा

Divyanka Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya: विवेक दहिया (Vivek Dahiya) को असली फेम टीवी से मिला और वो कुछ एक फिल्मों में भी अपनी अदाकारी का लोहा मनवा चुके हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में करियर, स्ट्रगल और शादीशुदा जिंदगी पर खुलकर बात की. इस दौरान विवेक ने रिवील किया कि शादी के समय उन्होंने और दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी (Divyanka tripathi) ने एक दूसरे से खास वादा किया था वो भी परिवार की मौजूदगी में जिसे वो आज तक निभा रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग