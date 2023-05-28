Gurmeet Choudhary ने शादी से पहले कर दिया था ऐसा काम, शॉक में आ गई थीं Debina Bonnerjee!
Gurmeet Choudhary ने शादी से पहले कर दिया था ऐसा काम, शॉक में आ गई थीं Debina Bonnerjee!

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee: टीवी एक्टर्स गुरमीत चौधरी (Gurmeet Choudhary) और देबिना बनर्जी ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी लव स्टोरी के बारे में बताया था. जहां देबिना (Debina Bonnerjee) ने बताया था कि जब पहली बार गुरमीत ने उन्हें किस किया था तो वह शॉक हो गई थीं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Gurmeet Choudhary ने शादी से पहले कर दिया था ऐसा काम, शॉक में आ गई थीं Debina Bonnerjee!

Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee Love Story: टीवी के पॉपुलर कपल गुरमीत चौधरी (Gurmeet Choudhary) और देबिना बनर्जी (Debina Bonnerjee) की कैमेस्ट्री फैंस के बीच काफी पसंद की जाती है. एक्ट्रेस देबिना बनर्जी ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी लव स्टोरी के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया था कि गुरमीत ने उन्हें पहली बार एक पार्टी में सरेआम किस कर दिया था, जिसके बाद वह शॉक रह गई थीं. देबिना का कहना था कि उस दौरान गुरमीत का अंदाज ऐसा था कि उन्हें लगा कि एक्टर नशे में हैं...आइए, यहां जानते हैं आखिर टीवी के पॉपुलर कपल गुरमीत और देबिना की लवस्टोरी से जुड़ा यह किस्सा क्या है.

