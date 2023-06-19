Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग, गंगा किनारे ऐसे किया रिलैक्स
topStories1hindi1744957
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग, गंगा किनारे ऐसे किया रिलैक्स

Nidhi Bhanushali Vacation Pics: निधि भानुशाली को घुमक्कड़ कहें तो कुछ गलत नहीं होगा. फिलहाल वो ऋषिकेश में वेकेशन इन्जॉय करने पहुंची हैं वो भी अपनी बहनों के साथ.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग, गंगा किनारे ऐसे किया रिलैक्स

Nidhi Bhanushali Photos: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) की पुरानी सोनू (Sonu) भले ही शो को सालों पहले अलविदा कह चुकी हों लेकिन आज तक वो खबरों में बनी रहती हैं. खासतौर से अपने मस्तमौला अंदाज को लेकर. निधि खुलकर जीना जानती हैं और अपने इंसी अंदाज से वो सुर्खियां बंटोरने का मौका हाथ से जाने नहीं देतीं. फिलहाल वो फिर से खबरों में हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने ऋषिकेश (Rishikesh) टूर की तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी