Sheezan Khan: फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट
Sheezan Khan: फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट

Sheezan Khan का सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट वायरल हो रहा है. इस पोस्ट में शीजान खान अली बाबा के लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं. एक्टर का ये लुक तेजी लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

 

Sheezan Khan KKK 13: तुनिषा शर्मा के अचानक सुसाइड के बाद टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री में खलबली मच गई थी. हर कोई एक्ट्रेस की मौत को लेकर सकते में था. हालांकि तुनिषा की मां के आरोपों के बाद तुनिषा के को-एक्टर शीजान खान (Sheezan Khan) को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था. लेकिन अब शीजान खान बाहर आ गए है और इन दिनों रोहित शेट्टी के रियलिटी शो 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 13' में नजर आ रहे हैं. इस दौरान एक्टर ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर किया है जो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

