Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी पर लगाए नए आरोप, दे डाली बद्दुआ!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी पर लगाए नए आरोप, दे डाली बद्दुआ!

Jennifer Mistry: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) की जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने एक बार फिर असित मोदी पर नए आरोप लगाते हुए कई बातों का खुलासा किया है. 

Jun 02, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी पर लगाए नए आरोप, दे डाली बद्दुआ!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala) ने हाल में एक नया इंटरव्यू दिया है. जहां एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर ने तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी (Asit Modi) पर नए आरोप लगाए हैं, मेंटल और सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोपों के बाद एक्ट्रेस का कहना है कि उन्होंने 'नट्टू काका' यानी घनश्याम नायक को भी खूब परेशान किया है. साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने कई नई बातों का खुलासा किया है.  

