TMKOC की 'रोशन भाभी' ने अब 'तारक मेहता' के बच्चों को लेकर कही ये बात, बोलीं- एग्जाम से पहले पूरी रात...
Jennifer Mistry TMKOC: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा एक्ट्रेस जेनिफऱ मिस्त्री ने नया खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि शो के सभी बच्चों को एग्जाम से पहले रातभर शूट करना पड़ता है.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में 'रोशन भाभी' का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने हाल ही में एक नया इंटरव्यू दिया है. जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) ने अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में काम करने वाले बच्चों को लेकर खुलासा किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया, अगर सीरियल का नाइट शूट होता था तो बच्चों को पूरी रात शूट करना पड़ता था, साथ ही वह पढ़ाई करते थे. जबकि उनका सुबह सात बजे एग्जाम होता था. जेनिफर (Jennifer Mistry TMKOC) ने बताया, बच्चों को भी खूब परेशान किया जाता था. 

