TMKOC: 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' के आरोपों पर अब इस शख्स ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- मैंने सिर्फ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah कंट्रोवर्सी पर अब ऑपरेशन हेड सोहेल रमानी (Sohail Ramani) ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री के आरोपों पर सोहेल रमानी का कहना है कि वह सिर्फ अपना काम कर रहे थे.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Jennifer Mistry and Sohail Ramani: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) में 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) की सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट शिकायत पर शो के ऑपरेशन हेड सोहेल रमानी (Sohail Ramani) ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. जेनिफर मिस्त्री के आरोपों पर हाल ही के एक इंटरव्यू में सोहेल रमानी ने कहा है कि वह सिर्फ अपना काम कर रहे थे. साथ ही में सोहेल रमानी ने जेनिफर मिस्त्री के खिलााफ भी कई बातें कही हैं. 

