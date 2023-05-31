The Kapil Sharma Show के मंच पर Vicky Kaushal ने खोली Sara Ali Khan की 'तौलिए' वाली पोल, बोले- ये अमृता मैम को...
The Kapil Sharma Show का नया प्रोमो सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हो गया है. इस प्रोमो वीडियो में विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) अपनी को-एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) की तौलिए वाली पोल खोलते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan New Movie: द कपिल शर्मा शो का नया प्रोमो हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया गया है. नए प्रोमो वीडियो में सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल, द कपिल शर्मा शो के मंच पर खूब मस्ती और मजाक करते हुए दिखते हैं. प्रोमो वीडियो में विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) अपनी को-एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान की तौलिए वाली पोल खोल देते हैं. विक्की कौशल सरेआम कहते हैं कि एक बार सारा अपनी मम्मी यानी अमृता सिंह को डांट रही थीं...!

