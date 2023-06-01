The Kapil Sharma Show के स्टेज पर Vicky Kaushal ने बताई पत्नी से मार खाने वाली बात, बोले- असल में तो...

The Kapil Sharma Show के स्टेज पर Vicky Kaushal ने बताई पत्नी से मार खाने वाली बात, बोले- असल में तो...

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif: द कपिल शर्मा शो (The Kapil Sharma Show) के मंच पर विक्की कौशल ने पत्नी से मार खाने वाली बात पर कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन दिया है, जिसने हर किसी लोट-पोट कर दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show के स्टेज पर Vicky Kaushal ने बताई पत्नी से मार खाने वाली बात, बोले- असल में तो...

The Kapil Sharma Show New Episode: द कपिल शर्मा शो के अपकमिंग एपिसोड का प्रोमो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस प्रोमो वीडियो में विक्की कौशल और सारा अली खान जमकर कॉमेडी का मजा लेते हुए दिख रहे हैं, इसी दौरान एक्टर विक्की कौशल शादीशुदा लाइफ से जुड़ी ऐसी बात कह जाते हैं, जिसे सुनकर हर कोई ठहाके लगाने लग जाता है. 

