दुनिया के इस शहर की ऐसी हालत हो गई! जगह नहीं बची..टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठकर खाना बना रहा शख्स
दुनिया के इस शहर की ऐसी हालत हो गई! जगह नहीं बची..टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठकर खाना बना रहा शख्स

Toilet Seat: यह तस्वीर जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई है, यह कुछ पुरानी जरूर है. लेकिन यह शहर की दास्तां बताने के लिए काफी है. हालांकि इस तस्वीर का एक पक्ष दूसरा भी है इसकी वजह से यह वायरल हुई है.

May 31, 2023



Shanghai Population: दुनिया भर में शहरीकरण इतनी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है कि लोग बड़े-बड़े शहरों में ही रहना चाहते हैं. लोगों की इसी चाह के चलते शहरों में जनसंख्या इतनी ज्यादा बढ़ गई है कि छोटे-छोटे कमरों में लोगों को जीवन गुजारना पड़ता है. इसी कड़ी में हाल ही में चीन के शंघाई शहर की तस्वीर वायरल हुई है जो काफी चर्चा में बनी हुई है. इस तस्वीर में एक शख्स टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठकर खाना बना रहा है. आइए इसकी सच्चाई समझते हैं.

