दादी बनने वाली है गर्लफ्रेंड..बॉयफ्रेंड ने यह खबर सुनी तो हुआ बेहोश, मिला ऐसा धोखा
दादी बनने वाली है गर्लफ्रेंड..बॉयफ्रेंड ने यह खबर सुनी तो हुआ बेहोश, मिला ऐसा धोखा

Girlfriend: जब लड़के ने इस बात को सुना कि उसके साथ इतना बड़ा धोखा हुआ है, तो उसके पैरों के तले जमीन खिसक गई. वह ऐसी स्थिति में पहुंच गया कि ना किसी को बता सकता था और ना ही किसी की बात सुन सकता था.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

दादी बनने वाली है गर्लफ्रेंड..बॉयफ्रेंड ने यह खबर सुनी तो हुआ बेहोश, मिला ऐसा धोखा

Lover Chetaed By Girl: आपने प्यार में धोखे बहुत सुने होंगे, लेकिन सोचिए एक लड़के ने जब यह सुना कि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड दादी बनने वाली है तो उसकी हालत क्या हो सकती है. हाल ही में एक सोशल मीडिया के स्पेस में रिश्तो को लेकर चर्चा चल रही थी. इसी दौरान एक केस स्टडी का हवाला दिया गया. इस केस स्टडी में एक महिला जो दादी बनने वाली थी, उसने अपने प्रेमी को अपने निजी जीवन के बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया था, लेकिन आखिरकार इसका खुलासा हो गया.

