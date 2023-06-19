Old Sword: कब्र से निकली 3 हजार साल पुरानी तलवार, चमक ऐसी कि बड़े-बड़े फीके पड़ जाएंगे!
Old Sword: कब्र से निकली 3 हजार साल पुरानी तलवार, चमक ऐसी कि बड़े-बड़े फीके पड़ जाएंगे!

Shining Bright: बताया गया है कि यह कांस्य युग की तलवार पुरातत्वविदों को जर्मनी के दक्षिणी शहर नोर्डलिंगन में एक कब्र से मिली है जो बहुत ही अच्‍छी स्थिति में है. यह भी कहा गया कि ये तलवार 14वीं शताब्दी ईसा पूर्व के अष्टकोणीय झुकाव वाली है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Old Sword: कब्र से निकली 3 हजार साल पुरानी तलवार, चमक ऐसी कि बड़े-बड़े फीके पड़ जाएंगे!

Old Sword Found In Germany: कई बार खुदाई में कुछ ऐसी चीजें निकल आती हैं जिसके बारे में वैज्ञानिक या पुरातत्व के विभाग को अंदाजा नहीं रहता है. इसी कड़ी में जर्मनी से एक ऐसी तलवार सामने आई है जो 3 हजार साल पुरानी बताई जा रही है. इस तलवार की सबसे खास बात यह है कि यह अभी भी चमक रही है और बहुत ही अच्छी स्थिति में है. इस तलवार की चमक ऐसी है कि बड़े-बड़े फीके पड़ जाएंगे. तलवार के बारे में और भी कई चौंकाने वाली जानकारियां सामने आई हैं.

