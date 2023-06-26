Wedding: बारात में दूल्हे का फोटो खींच रही महिला अचानक नाले में गिरी, बस एक गलती कर दी
topStories1hindi1755503
Hindi Newsवायरल

Wedding: बारात में दूल्हे का फोटो खींच रही महिला अचानक नाले में गिरी, बस एक गलती कर दी

Viral Video: यह सब तब हुआ जब वह दूल्हे दुल्हन की तस्वीर खींच रही थी. यह महिला अचानक फिसल कर नाले में गिर पड़ती है और उसका सब गड़बड़ हो जाता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wedding: बारात में दूल्हे का फोटो खींच रही महिला अचानक नाले में गिरी, बस एक गलती कर दी

Photo Capturing: भारत में शादी के वीडियो जमकर वायरल होते रहते हैं. शादी में ऐसे भी कुछ लोग होते हैं जो शादी में पहुंचकर काफी अच्छा एंजॉयमेंट लेते हैं. तस्वीरें खींचते हैं और उसको सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड करते हैं. लेकिन कई बार उनका अनुभव बेहद खराब निकल कर सामने आता है. कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ एक महिला के साथ, जो एक शादी में गई हुई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?