School में टीचर ने मचाया बवाल, छात्रों को भेज दी निजी पलों की तस्वीरें!

Teacher: यह सब तब हुआ जब उस टीचर ने ईमेल के जरिए छात्रों को कुछ आपत्तिजनक तस्वीरें भेज दीं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में में बताया गया कि तस्वीरें 'स्पष्ट रूप से नग्न' थीं.

Jun 05, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Intimate Photos Of Teacher: हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक डिबेट में टीचर और छात्रों के संबंधों के बारे में बातचीत चल रही थी, तो इस दौरान एक केस स्टडी का हवाला दिया गया जिसमें स्कूल के टीचर ने अपने छात्रों को ईमेल में कुछ ऐसा भेज दिया कि स्कूल में हड़कंप मच गया था. हुआ यह था कि गलती से स्कूल के टीचर ने अपने छात्रों को अपने निजी पलों की तस्वीरें भेज दी थीं. इसके बाद यह मामला स्कूल प्रशासन तक पहुंच गया था.

