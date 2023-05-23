Bullet पर बैठकर स्टंट दिखाना भारी पड़ा, दो लड़के सड़क पर गिरे..वीडियो वायरल
Bullet पर बैठकर स्टंट दिखाना भारी पड़ा, दो लड़के सड़क पर गिरे..वीडियो वायरल

Viral Video: इस घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है. इसमें दिख रहा है कि दोनों ने कैसे स्टाइल मारने के चक्कर में खतरनाक स्टंट दिखाया और दोनों सड़क पर लोट गए और उनकी बुलेट भी गिर पड़ी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Bullet पर बैठकर स्टंट दिखाना भारी पड़ा, दो लड़के सड़क पर गिरे..वीडियो वायरल

Bullet Stunt: कई बार स्टंट दिखाने के चक्कर में लोग पूरी तरह चोट खा जाते हैं. हाल ही के दिनों में तो सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी वीडियोज की भरमार पड़ी हुई है, जब लोग जानबूझकर स्टंट दिखाते हैं और जानलेवा तरीके से गिरते हैं. इसी कड़ी में हाल ही में एक और वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें बुलेट पर बैठ कर दो लड़के स्टंट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों इतनी बुरी तरह से फिसल कर गिर उनको चोट लग गई.

