रात में अच्छी नींद के बाद भी सुबह उठते ही खराब रहता है मूड? जानें इसकी वजह
topStories1hindi1751840
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

रात में अच्छी नींद के बाद भी सुबह उठते ही खराब रहता है मूड? जानें इसकी वजह

Reason Of Bad Mood In Morning: मानसिक सेहत का ख्याल रखना उतना ही जरूरी है, जितना कि शरीर का. ऐसे में पर्याप्त नींद हमारे लिए कितनी जरूरी है, ये सभी जानते होंगे. लेकिन कई बार ऐसा भी होता है, कि रात में अच्छी नींद सोने के बाद भी सुबह उठने पर मूड खराब हो जाता है. आइये जानें इसकी वजह...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

रात में अच्छी नींद के बाद भी सुबह उठते ही खराब रहता है मूड? जानें इसकी वजह

Wake Up In Bad Mood: आजकल की बिजी और हेक्टिक लाइफस्टाइल के चलते लोगों की रुटीन गड़बड़ हो गई है. व्यक्ति के खाने-पीने, भोजन करने और सोने का समय नर्धारित नहीं रहता है. ऐसे में की बीमारियां शरीर में घर कर लेती हैं. आपने कई बार खुद के साथ नोटिस किया होगा कि नींद न पूरी होने पर आपको चिड़चिड़ापन महसूस होता होगा. वहीं जब आप सुबह सोकर उठते हैं, तो किसी से बात करने का मन नहीं करता, गुस्सा, मन में उलझन महसूस होती है. आखिर इसकी वजह क्या है? ये आज हम इस आर्टिकल में जानेंगे.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी