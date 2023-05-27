Papaya Seeds: पपीता खाने के बाद आप भी फेंक देते हैं इनके बीज? फायदे जानेंगे तो कभी नहीं करेंगे ऐसा काम
Papaya Seeds Benefits: पपीता तो आपने काफी खाया होगा, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि इनके बीजों का भी सेवन किया जा सकता है? जी हां, अगर आप इन सीड्स को खाएंगे तो सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है. 

May 27, 2023

How To Eat Papaya Seeds: पपीता एक बेहद कॉमन और कम दाम में मिलने वाला फल है जिसे गरीब से लेकर अमीर हर वर्ग के लोग खा सकते हैं, लेकिन फायदों से तो हम सभई वाकिफ हैं. जब हम ये फल खाने के लिए काटते हैं, तो इसके बीजों को हमेशा बेकार समझकर कूड़ेदान में फेंक देते हैं, लेकिन अगर आप इनके बीजों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे तो सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होगा. आपको पपीते के बीज फेंकने के बजाए किसी डब्बे में जमा कर देना चाहिए ताकि ये बाद में आपके काम आ सके भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि पपाते की बीजों का सेवन क्यों जरूरी है.

