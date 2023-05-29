Dark Spots Remedy: कच्चा दूध लाएगा आपके चेहरे पर गजब का निखार, जानें कैसे करना है अप्लाई
Dark Spots Remedy: कच्चा दूध लाएगा आपके चेहरे पर गजब का निखार, जानें कैसे करना है अप्लाई

Face Pack From Raw Milk: चेहरे से काले धब्बे हटाने के लिए लोग न जाने क्या क्या नुस्खे अपनाते हैं. लेकिन उससे कुछ खास फर्क नहीं पड़ता है. अगर आपके भी चेहरे पर कील-मुंहासे, दाग-धब्बे हो गए हैं, तो इन्हें हटाने के लिए आप कच्चे दूध से बना फेस पैक ट्राई कर सकती हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Dark Spots Remedy: कच्चा दूध लाएगा आपके चेहरे पर गजब का निखार, जानें कैसे करना है अप्लाई

Face Pack From Raw Milk: स्किन केयर करना बहुत जरूरी होता है. बदलते मौसम में स्किन की रूटीन को मेंटेन करना एक चैलेंज ही है. सही तरीके से चेहरे को धुलना, क्रीम लगाना, हफ्ते में एख बार फेस पैक लगाना, ये सबकुछ केयर त्वचा को बाहरी गंदगी और धूल से बचाता है. आप ऐसे कई ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स इस्तेमाल करती होंगी जो दूध युक्त होते हैं. लेकिन इन्हें लगाने के बाद दाग-धब्बों में कुछ खास फर्क नहीं पता चलता होगा. ये बात सच है कि दूध हमारे सेहत से लेकर स्किन तक के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होता है.    

