Vegan Option For Protein: मार्केट में ऐसी कई सब्जियां मौजूद हैं जिन्हें खाकर प्रोटीन की जरूरतों को पूरा किया जा सकता है, इसलिए आपको मांस और अंडे पर डिपेंड नहीं रहना होगा.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Protein हासिल करने के लिए अंडे और मीट खाने की जरूरत नहीं, इन सब्जियों के सेवन से हो जाएगा काम

Protein Based Vegetables: शरीर में प्रोटीन की जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए अक्सर नॉन वेज फूड खाने की सलाह दी जाती है, इसमें अंडे और मांस को खासतौर पर शामिल किया जाता है, लेकिन भारत में एक बड़ी आबादी मांसाहार नहीं करती, तो ऐसे में उनके लिए क्या विकल्प हैं  ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत मशहूर डाइटीशियन डॉ. आयुषी यादव (Dr. Ayushi Yadav) ने ZEE NEWS को बताया कि कुछ सब्जियों में भरपूर मात्रा में प्रोटीन मिलता है, आइए नजर डालते हैं.

