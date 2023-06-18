Garlic Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा लहसुन खाएंगे तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने, इन नुकसान से बचना होगा मुश्किल
Garlic Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा लहसुन खाएंगे तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने, इन नुकसान से बचना होगा मुश्किल

Excessive Garlic Eating: इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि लहसुन खाने से हमारें शरीर को कई तरह के फायदे मिलते हैं, लेकिन इसका ज्यादा सेवन नुकसानदेह साबित हो सकता है. 

Jun 18, 2023

Garlic Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा लहसुन खाएंगे तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने, इन नुकसान से बचना होगा मुश्किल

Excessive Use Of Garlic: लहसुन एक ऐसा मसाला है जिसका इस्तेमाल भारतीय किचन में काफी ज्यादा होता है, इसे अगर रेसेपीज में मिला दिया जाए तो स्वाद में जबरदस्त इजाफा होता है, साथ ही ये हमारी सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है, हालांकि कुछ लोग तेज गंध के कारण इसे खाना पसंद नहीं करते. लहसुन में कई तरह के न्यूट्रिएंट होते हैं जिनमें विटामिन बी1, कैल्शियम, कॉपर, पोटैशियम,  फॉस्फोरस और आयरन शामिल हैं. इतने फायदों के बावजूद लहसुन के कुछ नुकसान भी हैं इसलिए इसे सीमित मात्रा में ही खाना चाहिए.

