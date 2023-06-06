Zinc Benefits: बॉडी में जिंक की पूर्ती के लिए कहीं सप्लीमेंट्स तो नहीं ले रहे? अब इन फूड्स को करें शामिल
Zinc Benefits: बॉडी में जिंक की पूर्ती के लिए कहीं सप्लीमेंट्स तो नहीं ले रहे? अब इन फूड्स को करें शामिल

Zinc Foods Benefits: जिस तरह हमारे शरीर के लिए अन्य पोषक तत्व जरूरी होते हैं, उसी तरह जिंक भी बॉडी के लिए आवश्यक होता है. कुछ लोग शरीर में जिंक की कमी पूरी करने के लिए दवाएं और सप्लीमेंट्स का सहारा लेते हैं, जो कि गलत है. आप जिंक से भरपूर फूड्स का सेवन कर सकते हैं. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

How To Add Zinc Rich Foods In Diet: सभी न्यट्रियंट्स में जिंक हमारी बॉडी में स्किन को ग्लोइंग बनाने का काम करता है. डाइट का ख्याल रख के आप आराम से शरीर में जिंक की कमी को पूरा कर सकते हैं. जिंक हेल्दी और ग्लोइंग स्किन खे लिए बहुत होता है. क्या आप जानते हैं, जिंक किस तरह के फूड्स में पाया है? आपको बता दें, जिंक सबसे ज्यादा ताजे फल और सब्जियों में पाया जाता है. 

